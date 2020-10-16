SEEN HIM? Fugitive Wanted In 2013 Slaying Of Atlantic City Man, 21

Authorities are seeking the public's help finding a fugitive from Atlantic City wanted in a slaying seven years ago outside a South Jersey convenience store.

But they warn anyone who has seen Abdul Bailey not to approach him: "Place yourself in a safe situation and notify local law enforcement as soon as possible," Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said.

Bailey, 28, is wanted in the shooting death of 21-year-old William Clegg, also of Atlantic City, according to Tyner.

Police found Clegg shot around 2:30 p.m. on May 4, 2013, outside 501 North Indiana Ave., authorities said.

Bailey and another man, 26-year-old Austin Clark of Bridgeton in Cumberland County, reportedly lured Clegg outside of a convenience store before he was gunned down, Tyner said.

One individual waited for Clegg on the sidewalk; the other waited for him in the alleyway, according to Tyner.

Clark also faces a murder charge and was in custody, Tyner said on Wednesday. Authorities have not released any other details.

Anyone with information about Bailey can call the prosecutor’s office at 609-909-7800, visit ACPO.org or call CrimeStoppers anonymously at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477.

