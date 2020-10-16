Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Return to your home site

Menu

Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Nearby Towns

  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
DV Pilot Police & Fire

SEEN HIM? Fugitive Wanted In 2013 Slaying Of Atlantic City Man, 21

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Abdul Bailey Photo Credit: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office
Seen him? Atlantic County authorities are looking for Abdul Bailey. Photo Credit: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office

Authorities are seeking the public's help finding a fugitive from Atlantic City wanted in a slaying seven years ago outside a South Jersey convenience store.

But they warn anyone who has seen Abdul Bailey not to approach him:  "Place yourself in a safe situation and notify local law enforcement as soon as possible," Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said.

Bailey, 28, is wanted in the shooting death of 21-year-old William Clegg, also of Atlantic City, according to Tyner.

Police found Clegg shot around 2:30 p.m. on May 4, 2013, outside 501 North Indiana Ave., authorities said. 

Bailey and another man, 26-year-old Austin Clark of Bridgeton in Cumberland County, reportedly lured Clegg outside of a convenience store before he was gunned down, Tyner said.

One individual waited for Clegg on the sidewalk; the other waited for him in the alleyway, according to Tyner. 

Clark also faces a murder charge and was in custody, Tyner said on Wednesday. Authorities have not released any other details.

Anyone with information about Bailey can call the prosecutor’s office at 609-909-7800, visit ACPO.org or call CrimeStoppers anonymously at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Atlantic Daily Voice!

Serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.