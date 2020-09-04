SEEN HER? South Jersey Teen Reported Missing

New Jersey State Police are seeking the public's help locating an Atlantic County teen reported missing two days ago.

State troopers issued a "missing juvenile" alert on Friday for Chloe Weisgerber, 16, of Estell Manor.

Chloe was last seen on Wednesday night at her home on Cape May Avenue, State Police said.

She is described as about 5 feet and 2 inches tall, weighing about 105 pounds with reddish/auburn colored hair with black roots and hazel eyes.

Anyone who has seen the girl is urged to call Detective Thomas Tarsitano with the State Police Buena Vista Station at 609-561-1800, ext. 3409 or email Thomas.Tarsitano@njsp.org

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.