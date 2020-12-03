SEEN HER? Missing Philadelphia Woman, 29, Last Seen In Atlantic County, NJ State Police Say

New Jersey State Police seek the public's assistance in locating a 29-year-old missing from the Philadelphia area for nearly two years.

The NJSP Missing Persons Unit and Franklin Township Police Department are seeking the public's assistance finding Robin Best-Bey who has been missing since early 2019.

In February 2019, Best-Bey traveled from Philadelphia to Buena Borough in Atlantic County to visit family in the area, according to NJ state troopers.

She was last seen walking to the Pantry 1 Food Mart in Buena Borough sometime between Feb. 10 and Feb. 17, 2019, troopers said.

Detectives also believe she may have traveled to Miami Springs, Florida, in March 2019.

Anyone with information is urged to call the New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit at 609-882-2000 ext. 2554 or the Franklin Township Police Department at 856-694-1415.

