SEEN HER? 14-Year-Old Girl Reported Missing In South Jersey

The Somers Point Police Department seeks the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Aiyanna Campbell was reported missing by family members this past weekend. She was last seen wearing black shorts with a black halter top and flip-flops.

Campbell is 5’10” and approximately 120 pounds with blonde hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Somers Point Police Department at 609-927-6161.

