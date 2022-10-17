Contact Us
Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Return to your home site

Menu

DV Pilot Police & Fire

SEEN HER? 14-Year-Old Girl Reported Missing In South Jersey

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Aiyanna Campbell
Aiyanna Campbell Photo Credit: Somers Point PD

The Somers Point Police Department seeks the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Aiyanna Campbell was reported missing by family members this past weekend. She was last seen wearing black shorts with a black halter top and flip-flops. 

Campbell is 5’10” and approximately 120 pounds with blonde hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Somers Point Police Department at 609-927-6161.

to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.