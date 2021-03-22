SEEN ANYTHING? Atlantic City Man Wounded In Shooting

Atlantic City police are seeking any information on a shooting early Monday, authorities said.

At 12:10 a.m, patrol officers responded to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, after a man arrived at the emergency department suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

The victim, who is 27, sustained non-life threatening injuries after being shot near New York and Magellan avenues, police said.

Anyone with information about either incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766.

Information also can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

