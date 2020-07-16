SEE ANYTHING? Teenager Critical After South Jersey Drive-By Shooting

New Jersey State Police seek the public's help identifying the vehicle or gunman who fired seven shots on the Atlantic City Expressway early Sunday, leaving a 13-year-old boy critically injured.

The shooting victim sustained three bullet wounds and remained in critical but stable condition on Thursday, state police said in a statement. State troopers found the boy conscious and alert at 4:06 a.m. seated inside a white Toyota Tundra pickup truck in Egg Harbor Township, they said.

The shots were fired from an unidentified passing vehicle on the westbound lanes of the Expressway, police said. It is believed the vehicle exited the Expressway at Exit 7S to the Garden State Parkway southbound, they said.

Neither the pickup truck driver nor two other passengers were hurt, police said. The boy was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center’s City Campus in Atlantic City before being flown to Cooper University Hospital in Camden.

Traffic was detoured for hours while NJSP detectives investigated the crime scene. They have not released any other details about the shooting or suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Troop A of the New Jersey State Police Atlantic City Expressway Station at 609-965-7200. Anonymous tips are welcome.

