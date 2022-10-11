Reckless Driver Plows Into Atlantic City Police Officer At Route 30 Crash Scene

An Atlantic City police officer working the scene of a crash on Route 30 was injured on Sunday, Oct. 9 when a reckless pickup truck driver struck him, authorities said.

Local police and fire departments were called to the outbound lanes of the highway around 10: 45 p.m. in response to a report of a vehicle that had left the road and fallen into a marsh, they said.

The driver and riders were able to free themselves safely, police said.

An officer was setting up road flares and directing traffic when he was struck by a 2016 Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by 46-year-old Peter Kwiatkowski, of Manahawkin, they said.

The force of the crash caused the officer to be thrown to the side of the road, according to authorities. He was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, where his condition was not specified.

Kwiatkowski was arrested at the scene, and police later discovered that he was wanted on multiple warrants out of Ocean County.

In this incident, investigators say he failed to yield to the numerous emergency vehicles that were at the crash scene.

Kwiatkowski was also issued several motor vehicle summonses including failure to yield to emergency vehicles and reckless driving.

He was being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to contact Crash Investigator Officer Franco Sydnor of the Atlantic City Police Department Crash Investigations unit at 609-347-5744 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

