Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Breaking News: Estranged Husband Kidnapped, Raped Missing Pennsylvania Woman, Police Say
Police ID Motorcyclist Killed In Black Horse Pike Crash

Cecilia Levine
Joseph Seif
Joseph Seif Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo (Jacob Seif)

A motorcyclist was killed in a weekend crash on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township, authorities said.

Joseph Seif III was heading east when he veered off the road near the Elmwood Avenue intersection Saturday around 2:35 p.m., Egg Harbor Township police said. 

Seif, of Galloway, struck a curb and overturned several times -- the motorcycle landing in the grass median.

Seif was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A GoFundMe account for the father of four had raised $4,400 as of Monday. The account was launched by his son.

