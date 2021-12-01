Police ID Atlantic County Driver, 44, Killed When Car Hits Tree

Authorities have identified an Atlantic County driver who was killed early Sunday when his car struck a tree.

Glen Mclean, 44, of Pleasantville, was traveling north about 2:30 a.m. on South Shore Road in Absecon when his car careened off the road and went airborne before hitting the tree, Absecon police said.

Mclean was pronounced dead at the crash scene. Speeding likely contributed to the crash, according to police. There were no passengers in his car.

An investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is urged to call Absecon police at 609-641-0667.

