Breaking News: South Jersey Woman, 26, Admits Driving Over 100 MPH In Fatal Head-On DUI Crash
Pleasantville Man Gunned Down In Atlantic City

Atlantic City police
Atlantic City police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Atlantic City PD

A 34-year-old man from Pleasantville died after being riddled by gunshots in Atlantic City, authorities said.

Jacque Sheppard Jr. was found unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.at 11:02 p.m. on Friday, according to Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner.

Atlantic City Police was notified via ShotSpotter and 9-1-1 calls of a shooting near Baltic and Maryland avenues.

Sheppard was taken to the Atlanticare Regional Medical Center City Campus where he was pronounced deceased a short time later, Tuner said. 

This is active and ongoing investigation between the ACPO MAJOR CRIMES Unit and the Atlantic City Police Violent Crimes Unit. 

No arrests had been made, or motives disclosed.

Anyone with information, regarding this fatal shooting is urged to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office Web site at https://www.acpo.org/tips.html and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the Submit a Tip page. 

People also can call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit the Crime Stoppers Website at http://www.crimestoppersatlantic.com/

