Pilot Who Performed In Atlantic City Air Show Dies In PA Plane Crash

A pilot who this week performed in the Atlantic City Air Show died when his plane crashed just after takeoff Friday at a Pennsylvania airport, news reports say.
The pilot, whose name was not released, was the only person on board the plane when it crashed at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport around 12:35 p.m., according to multiple media outlets.
The pilot and his team on Wednesday performed in the Atlantic City Air Show, NJ Advance Media says.
The T-6 Texan was heading north when it veered to the left, crashed into the grass and caught fire, airport director Carl Beardsley said.
The plane was reportedly a part of the GEICO Skytypers team, set to perform Saturday and Sunday at the Great Pocono Raceway Airshow.
The cause of the crash was under investigation.
