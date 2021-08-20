Pilot Who Performed In Atlantic City Air Show Dies In PA Plane Crash

A pilot who this week performed in the Atlantic City Air Show died when his plane crashed just after takeoff Friday at a Pennsylvania airport, news reports say.

The pilot, whose name was not released, was the only person on board the plane when it crashed at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport around 12:35 p.m., according to multiple media outlets.

*****UPDATE—- pilot is confirmed dead. ***. I’m following a DEVELOPING STORY OUT OF Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International... Posted by Ryan Leckey on Friday, August 20, 2021

The pilot and his team on Wednesday performed in the Atlantic City Air Show, NJ Advance Media says.

The T-6 Texan was heading north when it veered to the left, crashed into the grass and caught fire, airport director Carl Beardsley said.

The plane was reportedly a part of the GEICO Skytypers team, set to perform Saturday and Sunday at the Great Pocono Raceway Airshow.

Pocono Raceway as well as Schultz Airshows are aware of an incident that has occurred at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton... Posted by Pocono Raceway on Friday, August 20, 2021

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

