Philadelphia Suspect Robbed South Jersey Gas Station At Gunpoint, Caught Fleeing: Police

A 19-year-old man from Philadelphia was arrested while fleeing an armed robbery at a Sunoco station in South Jersey, authorities said.

Lamar Morrison was captured by Egg Harbor Township police at the Fire Road Apartments, police said.

Morrison allegedly held up the gas station on Fire Road in the Farmington section of town at 5:35 p.m, Tuesday, police said.

Morrison was charged with robbery, aggravated assault, receiving stolen property and weapons offenses.

He was being held at the Atlantic County Jail.

