Contact Us
Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Return to your home site

Menu

Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Nearby Sites

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Breaking News: Settlement Provides $1.85 Billion In Nationwide Relief To Students Who Got Loans From Navient
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Philadelphia Suspect Robbed South Jersey Gas Station At Gunpoint, Caught Fleeing: Police

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Lamar Morrison
Lamar Morrison Photo Credit: Lamar Morrison

A 19-year-old man from Philadelphia was arrested while fleeing an armed robbery at a Sunoco station in South Jersey, authorities said.

Lamar Morrison was captured by Egg Harbor Township police at the Fire Road Apartments, police said.  

Morrison allegedly held up the gas station on Fire Road in the Farmington section of town at 5:35 p.m, Tuesday, police said.

Morrison was charged with robbery, aggravated assault, receiving stolen property and weapons offenses. 

He was being held at the Atlantic County Jail.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.