Pedestrian Struck, Killed On Jersey Shore

A 54-year-old man was struck and killed crossing the street in front of a motel, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 8:35 p.m. Saturday on Route 52 in Somers Point.

The man was near the Economy Inn & Suites when he was hit by a westbound vehicle, Somers Point police said.

The Somers Point resident was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Trauma Unit where he succumbed to his injuries. His name had not been released.

The 59-year-old Mount Laurel woman driving the car and her 85-year-old passenger were brought to area hospitals to be treated for injuries.

The driver was not speeding or impaired, police said. The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.