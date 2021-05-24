Pedestrian Struck By Vehicle, Airlifted On Jersey Shore

A pedestrian in his 20s was seriously injured Monday when he was struck by a vehicle along Route 37 in Ocean County, authorities said

The incident was reported shortly before 8 p.m. at the intersection of Route 37 and Cardinal Drive in Toms River.

The victim was airlifted to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, according to initial reports. His condition was not immediately available.

No details about the vehicle's driver had been released by Toms River police.

This is a developing news story.

