Pedestrian Pinned Under Car In Atlantic City

A pedestrian was rescued from under a car after she was struck by a suspected drunken driver in Atlantic City, authorities said.

The woman, who police did not identify, was hospitalized with serious injuries late Sunday, Atlantic City police said.

Police officers and firefighters responded to Gardners Basin in the 800 block of New Hampshire Avenue at 10:52 p.m., where they found the victim pinned under a Honda Accord. A large crowd surrounded the crash scene, they said.

First responders freed the victim with the help of air bags, spreaders and "cribbing." Firefighters from Ladder 1 and Engine 7 under the command of Battalion Chief Elwood Faunce safely freed the victim within several minutes, police said. She was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division.

The driver of the Honda, Ashley Barksdale, 34, of Atlantic City, struck a parked car before running over the woman, police said.

Barksdale was charged with driving while intoxicated and released on a summons pending a court date, they said.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call the police department at 609-347-5744 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

