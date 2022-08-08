Contact Us
Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Pair Wounded In Atlantic City Shooting: Police

Jon Craig
Atlantic City police
Atlantic City police Photo Credit: Special to Daily Voice

Two men were wounded in a shooting in Atlantic City, authorities said.

On Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:24 p.m., Atlantic City police patrol responded to the Brigantine Homes section of Atlantic City for a report of shots fired and a ShotSpotter alert. 

Responding officers found evidence of gunfire in the area of 1062 Brigantine Boulevard, but no victim. 

Moments later, police dispatch was alerted of two male shooting victims, 23 and 28 of Atlantic City, had arrived at the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for treatment of injuries that are considered non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information about this shooting incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766. Information can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

