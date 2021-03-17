Pair Arrested In Atlantic County Fatal Shooting

Two men have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery and fatal shooting in Atlantic County, authorities said.

Leonard B. Ludwigsen, 26, of Egg Harbor Township and Neco J. Pitts, 28, of Long Branch, are charged with murder, robbery, conspiracy and multiple weapons offenses, according to Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner.

Arturo Barrera III, 24, was killed during an armed robbery on Jan. 2, 2020, Tyner said.

At 11:20 p.m., Egg Harbor Township Police received a 9-1-1 call on a report of a shooting at 109 Vermont Ave. When police arrived, they found Barrera suffering form multiple gunshot wounds, Tyner said.

An eyewitness told police that two armed men in masks entered the residence. The men pointed the guns at the eyewitness and victim, at which time dogs started barking and moving towards the masked men. Simultaneously, Barrera stood up and the two men began firing, ultimately killing Barrera. The two men then fled the home. Barrera was pronounced dead at the scene, Tyner said.

On Tuesday, Ludwigsen was taken into custody at his Egg Harbor Township home, charged and was being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility. Pitts was being held at the Monmouth County Jail on an unrelated matter.

“I have said it before, but it bears repeating; if someone has, or intends to, commit a murder in Atlantic County, our detectives and law enforcement partners will never stop searching for those responsible," Tyner said.

Anyone with information involving serious crimes is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800. People can also call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477

