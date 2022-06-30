Pair Arrested, Gun Recovered In Atlantic City Drug Bust

Two men were arrested and a handgun was recovered in an Atlantic City drug bust, authorities said.

On Tuesday, June 28, members of the Atlantic City Police Department’s Special Investigations Section conducted a surveillance operation in the 2600 block of Pacific Avenue.

At approximately 2:10 p.m., detectives allegedly observed an illegal narcotics transaction between David Nesbitt and Gregory Kinash, Atlantic City police said.

Nesbitt was found to be in possession of 19.6 grams or approximately 80 wax folds of heroin, 1.9 grams of crack cocaine, 1 crushed white and blue pill, a black scale, and 50 grams of marijuana, police said. Kinash was in possession of approximately 1 gram of crack cocaine, police said. Both males were taken into custody without incident.

An ensuing investigation led detectives to a nearby motel located in the 3000 block of Pacific Avenue where it was determined Nesbitt had rented a room. Detectives subsequently obtained a court approved search warrant for the room and executed the warrant a short time later.

Recovered inside the room was a loaded semi-automatic handgun fitted with a high capacity magazine, an additional 100 wax folds of heroin, and 122 grams of marijuana was seized believed to be proceeds of illegal narcotics sales. The recovered handgun was also determined to be a “Ghost Gun”, a firearm that lacks a serial number, rendering the weapon difficult to trace. The investigation was led by Detective Eric Evans.

Nesbitt, 22, of Atlantic City.was charged with multiple weapons and drug offenses.

Kinash, 51, of Millville was charged with possession of drugs.

Nesbitt was being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility. Kinash was issued a summons and released pending a future court date.

Anyone with information about the distribution of narcotics is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Special Investigations Section at 609-347-5858 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

