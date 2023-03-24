Contact Us
Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Prosecutor IDs Paterson Pair Busted Following Young Mom's Fentanyl Death At Hackensack Mall
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Overdose Victim Found On Bench In Atlantic City

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Atlantic City police
Atlantic City police Photo Credit: Special to Daily Voice

A report of an unconscious man turned out to be an apparent drug overdose in Atlantic City, authorities said.

On Friday, March 24, at 8:32 a.m., police were dispatched to the corner of New York and Adriatic Avenues.

Officers arrived to find the unconscious male lying on a concrete bench near the sidewalk in the 300 block of north New York Avenue, police said.

After checking for vital signs, officers began CPR until the Atlantic City Fire Department and Emergency Medical personnel arrived and took over CPR. 

The male, 60, of Atlantic City, was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or the Atlantic City Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766. Information can also be sent anonymously via text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.