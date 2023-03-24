Overdose Victim Found On Bench In Atlantic City

A report of an unconscious man turned out to be an apparent drug overdose in Atlantic City, authorities said.

On Friday, March 24, at 8:32 a.m., police were dispatched to the corner of New York and Adriatic Avenues.

Officers arrived to find the unconscious male lying on a concrete bench near the sidewalk in the 300 block of north New York Avenue, police said.

After checking for vital signs, officers began CPR until the Atlantic City Fire Department and Emergency Medical personnel arrived and took over CPR.

The male, 60, of Atlantic City, was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or the Atlantic City Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766. Information can also be sent anonymously via text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

