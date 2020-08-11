NJ Attorney General ID's Pennsylvania Man, 30, Fatally Shot By Multiple Police In South Jersey

Authorities have released the name of the Pennsylvania man shot by police in Atlantic County last week.

Amir Johnson, 30, of Wilkes Barre, PA, died as a result of police gunfire on Thursday, State Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said.

Grewal's office is investigating the fatal police-involved shooting involving multiple officers from the Ventnor and Atlantic City police departments, he said.

Police shot Johnson near Wellington and West End avenues about 4:30 p.m., Grewal said. The victim was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City where he was pronounced dead about 6 p.m., according to Grewal.

No police officer was reported hurt.

According to the preliminary investigation, at approximately 4:16 p.m., Ventnor and Atlantic City Police Department officers responded to a 911 call concerning a man behaving erratically, Grewal said.

Johnson was walking in and out of a marshy area along the roadway, while holding a broken glass bottle in his hand, according to Grewal.

The officers attempted to offer Johnson help, but he refused to comply with their commands, including repeated requests for him to drop the bottle, Grewal said. Instead, he continued to walk back and forth on the roadway, where officers had stopped traffic, according to the attorney general.

"Johnson advanced on officers with the broken bottle in his hand and multiple officers fired their weapons, fatally wounding him," Grewal said in a press statement.

The Integrity Bureau within the Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability is investigating.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.