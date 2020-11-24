Newark Man Arrested In $1.76 Million Armored Car Heist Near Atlantic City Casino

A Newark man has been arrested in connection to the theft of more than $1.76 million from an armored van outside Bally’s Casino, authorities said.

Dante J. McCluney has been charged with burglary, theft and conspiracy, according to Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner.

A substantial amount of the stolen cash has been recovered, Tyner said on Tuesday.

“This was a brazen burglary of an armored car on a public street in broad daylight, Tyner said.

"Out of all the crimes I’ve seen committed in Atlantic County during my tenure, this incident harkened back to something out of the 1930’s," the prosecutor said.

"Thankfully, we have a talented, hard working group of detectives who used old-fashioned detective work to track down Dante McCluney, and then identify the other suspects."

On Nov. 5 at 12:40 p.m., Atlantic City police Department responded to Bally’s Casino for the reported theft of $1,760,000 from an armored vehicle owned by Rapid Armored Corp., Tyner said.

Video surveillance from Bally’s revealed three men broke into the armored vehicle and removed multiple bags of cash. The suspects then entered a gray Hyundai sedan and left the area at about 12:15 p.m., Tyner said.

McCluney was previously employed by RAC as an armed guard where he worked the “AC ATM” run that serviced Bally’s, Tyner said, so he was familiar with the run’s timing and procedures.

Two employees of RAC identified McCluney from surveillance footage obtained from the Atlantic City Boardwalk just prior to the theft, according to Tyner.

An investigation is continuing about the role of others involved in this burglary, Tyner said.

A detention hearing was held Tuesday before Judge Donna Taylor. McCluney was being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Tyner thanked the FBI, Newark police and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office for their assistance.

Chief Assistant Prosecutor John Flammer is handling the case.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.