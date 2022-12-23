Murder Suspect Whose Victim Had Just Been Released From Prison ID'd In Atlantic County

Atlantic County authorities are searching for the man who they say killed a recently released ex-con over the summer.

Isaiah Toulson, a 38-year-old Mays Landing resident, is wanted in connection with the slaying of Charles Wynn, said county Prosecutor William Reynolds in a statement late Friday, Dec. 23.

Police in Egg Harbor Township were called to the 6800 block of Delilah Road at about 4 a.m. on Aug. 19 for reports of a man with a gunshot wound. The victim, later identified as 31-year-old Wynn, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Prosecutor said.

Wynn had just been released from a state prison where he'd served time for killing a man in an Atlantic City hotel in 2015, according to a report by BreakingAC.com.

Officials charged Toulson with Wynn's slaying following a four-month investigation, the Prosecutor said.

Toulson remains at large and police are asking for the public's help in arresting him. To submit a tip, call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit at 609-909-7666 or visit the Prosecutor's website.

