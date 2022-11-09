Motorcyclist Ejected, Killed In Mid-Day AC Expressway Crash: Police

Authorities were working to identify a motorcyclist who was killed in a crash on the Atlantic City Expressway over the weekend.

The Suzuki GSXR750 rider was heading east when they struck the back of a Chevrolet Tahoe near milepost 7.8 in Egg Harbor Township around 12:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.

The motorcyclist was ejected and killed, Marchan said. Their identity was unknown as of Sunday.

