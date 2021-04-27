Motorcycle Crash Victim Airlifted In South Jersey

Police, EMS crews and a medevac helicopter were called to a serious motorcycle crash in Atlantic County, authorities said.

Emergency crews were called to Pine Avenue in Egg Harbor Township on Tuesday evening, reports said.

A medevac helicopter was called to Alder Avenue Middle School.at about 6:20 p.m. to airlift a motorcyclist injured in the crash, according to initial reports.

This is a developing news story.

