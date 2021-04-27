Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Return to your home site

Menu

Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Nearby Towns

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Breaking News: A Detective's Work Ends: Lodi Serial Killer Admits Raping, Drowning North Bergen Teens In 1974
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Motorcycle Crash Victim Airlifted In South Jersey

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Egg Harbor township Police
Egg Harbor township Police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Egg Harbor Township PD

Police, EMS crews and a medevac helicopter were called to a serious motorcycle crash in Atlantic County, authorities said. 

Emergency crews were called to Pine Avenue in Egg Harbor Township on Tuesday evening, reports said. 

A medevac helicopter was called to Alder Avenue Middle School.at about 6:20 p.m. to airlift a motorcyclist injured in the crash, according to initial reports.

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Atlantic Daily Voice!

Serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.