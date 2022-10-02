Massive Search Launched For Atlantic City Man

A search has been launched for a 39-year-old Atlantic City man missing since Sept. 26, authorities said.

Mark Farley is described as a white male, 6’0” tall, approximately 225 pounds, with blue eyes and balding. He may be in the area of Bayville, Ocean County.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police Missing Persons & Human Trafficking Unit at 609-882-2000 ext. 2893 or the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766. Anonymous tips are welcome.

