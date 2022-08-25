Man Wanted In Domestic Violence Incident Arrested With Stolen Gun In Atlantic City: Police

An Atlantic City man wanted for a domestic violence incident was arrested with a loaded handgun, authorities said.

At 11:07 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, Officer Marquez Jones observed Rakiy Newsome walking eastbound in the area of Florida and Fairmount Avenues. Jones recognized Newsome as a male that was wanted from a previous domestic violence incident that occurred on July 31, police said. Newsome was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun at which time he was placed in custody without incident.

The handgun was fitted with a high-capacity magazine that was loaded with hollow point bullets, police said. It was also learned the handgun had been reported stolen out of South Carolina.

Newsome, 20, was charged with several weapons offenses.

Newsome was being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with information about this accident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

