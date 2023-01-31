Man Sentenced For Selling Fatal Dose Of Fentanyl/Cocaine In South Jersey

A 44-year-old man from South Jersey was sentenced to 12 years in New Jersey State Prison in connection with the fatal overdose of an 18-year-old.

Freddie W. Smith, 44, of Vineland had been charged with strict liability for a drug-induced death, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

The Buena Vista Criminal Investigation Office of the New Jersey State Police led the investigation which revealed the decedent had gone to a Wawa in Vineland at some point during the evening of March 11 into March 12, 2020. In the parking lot, Smith sold the drugs containing fentanyl to the decedent, who was found dead in the early morning hour on a couch in his family home, the prosecutor said.

Toxicology testing of the decedent’s blood determined he died from fentanyl and cocaine, and a search warrant was later executed on Smith’s home where law enforcement recovered drug packaging paraphernalia, fentanyl, and cocaine, the prosecutor said.

