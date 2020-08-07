Man Fatally Shot By Police In Atlantic County

Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said his office is investigating a fatal police-involved shooting in Atlantic County.

Authorities are seeking the public's help in identifying a man who was shot by Ventnor police on Thursday afternoon.

Police shot the unidentified man near Wellington and West End avenues shortly after 4:15 p.m., authorities said. The victim was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City where he was later pronounced dead.

No police officer was reported hurt. Investigators have not revealed what led to the shooting or whether or not the man was armed.

The Integrity Bureau within the Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability is investigating.

