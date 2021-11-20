Contact Us
Man Critical After Setting Himself On Fire In Atlantic City, Police Say

Cecilia Levine
Photo Credit: RonaldBlett Pixabay

A man who set himself on fire overnight in Atlantic City was in critical condition as of Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

The 24-year-old Somers Point man was found with severe burns by police on the 2000 block of Atlantic Avenue around midnight, police said.

An attendant from the gas station used a fire extinguisher to put the flames out. The man was transported to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division with serious, life-threatening injuries.

An investigation revealed that the man doused himself with rubbing alcohol before using a lighter to set himself on fire, police said. 

He then entered the gas station convenience store which started multiple small fires. He left the store, and the fire was extinguished.

