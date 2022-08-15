Man Charged In Murder-For-Hire Scheme In Atlantic City: Prosecutor

A 32-year-old man from Atlantic City has been charged in a murder-for-hire scheme, authorities said.

Khalif S. Toombs has been charged with conspiracy, hiring someone to commit murder for payment or promise of a payment and weapons offenses, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

On Jan. 1, 2019, the Atlantic City Police Department was dispatched to the 700 Block of North Ohio Avenue where they located Lamir King unconscious and unresponsive inside a motor vehicle. King was pronounced deceased. A subsequent autopsy was performed where the cause of death was determined to be multiple gunshot wounds.

If convicted of hiring another to commit murder, Toombs is subject to mandatory life imprisonment, the prosecutor said.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office was assisted in this investigation by the Atlantic City Police Department and the FBI.

Anyone with information involving serious crimes is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office Web site at https://www.acpo.org/forms/tips-crime-reporting/ and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the Submit a Tip page.

