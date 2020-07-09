Judge Orders Atlantic County Husband Charged With Wife's Killing Held In Jail

An Atlantic County man accused of beating his wife to death was ordered to jail until his trial.

Robert Declementi, 36, was charged with murder after police found his wife Rachel Declementi unconscious and bleeding in the entryway of a home around 4:30 p.m. Aug. 22, authorities said.

Robert Declementi was also covered in blood, and told police his wife admitted to having an affair when she came home that night, according to police.

Judge Bernard DeLury Jr. on Friday ordered Declementi held in jail until his trial, NJ.com reports.

The manner and cause of Rachel Declementi's death had not been released as of Monday morning.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.