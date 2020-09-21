Jersey City Driver Killed, Passengers Injured In Garden State Parkway Crash

A 38-year-old man from Jersey City was killed and two of his passengers were injured when the car they were in struck a tree along the Garden State Parkway in Atlantic County, authorities said.

The crash occurred just before 5 p.m. on Sunday near mile-marker 38 northbound in Egg Harbor Township, state police said.

The driver of a Chevrolet, Jacquim Lovely, was killed, while his passengers -- a 42-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man -- were both injured, according to State Police.

The crash remains under investigation.

My heart feels like it's beating outside my chest, my head feels like it's about to explode, I lost my brother last... Posted by Sandra Lovely on Monday, September 21, 2020

