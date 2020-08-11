Homeless Man, 38, Murdered In South Jersey Cemetery

A homeless man was found slain in a cemetery in Egg Harbor Township, authorities said.

A passerby found the body of Fausto Garcia, 38, about 3 p.m. on Thursday at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said.

An autopsy found the cause of death was blunt force cuts to the head and a deep incised wound to the neck, Tyner said.

“With so much going on in our world today, some tend to forget that there are bad people out there doing bad things. Although this victim was homeless, he deserved better," Tyner said.

No arrests had been made..

An investigation was underway by the prosecutor's office and the Egg Harbor Township police department. Anyone with information is urged to call the prosecutor’s office at 609-909-7800.

