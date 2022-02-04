Fugitive Arrested In Atlantic City Armed Robbery, Shooting: Police

A 42-year-old fugitive has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery and shooting in which he allegedly pistol-whipped the victim, authorities said.

At 9:57 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, members of the Atlantic City Police Department’s Special Investigations Section arrested Jeremiah Hurt of Atlantic City, police said. The detectives were aware that Hurt had a warrant for his arrest related to a shooting that occurred in December 2021.

On Dec. 10, 2021, at 6:16 p.m. Atlantic City police responded to a report of a man shot in the 500 block of North Ohio Avenue. Police found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his lower extremities, police said. The victim was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation by detectives of the Atlantic City Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit led to the identification of Hurt as the suspect, they said. The investigation further revealed that Hurt allegedly pistol-whipped and shot the victim before robbing him of cash, police said.

Hurt was charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, certain persons not to possess a weapon, and conspiracy, police said.

Hurt was being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766. Information can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

