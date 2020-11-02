Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Four People Hurt In Atlantic City Shooting

Jon Craig
Atlantic City police
Atlantic City police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Atlantic City PD

Four people were shot on Sunday in Atlantic City, authorities said.

At 3:40 a.m.,  Atlantic City police responded to Arctic and Iowa avenues on a report of a shooting, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

The ACPO Major Crimes Unit also responded to the scene. 

The four shooting victims were taken to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City.

No other details were released.

This is an ongoing investigation.

