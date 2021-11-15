'Fly' Dad Of 4 Killed In Atlantic County Shooting

Authorities have identified the 41-year-old man who was shot and killed in South Jersey.

Police received a shot spotter call in connection with the incident at 914 North Main St. in Pleasantville, at 9:19 a.m. Saturday.

Ivan Smith of Somers Point was found laying on a sidewalk with a gunshot wound, according to Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill.

Medical personnel performed CPR, but they were unable to revive Smith, Shill said Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an active and ongoing, cooperative investigation between the ACPO Major Crimes Unit and the Pleasantville Police Department.

An Atlantic City native, Smith attended Mainland Regional High School and worked at the Deuville Inn in Strathmere, his obituary says.

Smith's obit remembers him as "a selfless person who was always there for anyone who needed him. He was always the protector."

He is survived by his four children, Lia Smith (Kristen), Naomi Smith (Patty), Jelani Smith ( Jennifer) and Nova (Lia).

Smith was also remembered as an avid shoe and clothing collector "who always looked 'FLY'. His laugh could make the worst day brighter."

Visitation is set for Nov. 18 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Wimberg Funeral Home 211 E. Great Creek Road, Galloway.

Anyone with information about serious crimes are asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit at 609-909-7666 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office Website at http://www.acpo.org/tips.html and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the Submit a Tip page.

