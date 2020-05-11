Fatal Train-Car Collision In South Jersey

Firefighters, police and EMS crews were called to a report of a collision between a train and vehicle late Thursday afternoon in Atlantic County, authorities said.
A train crashed into a vehicle near South Egg Harbor Road and Bellevue Avenue in Hammonton before 5 p.m., initial reports said.
The crash resulted in a fatality, according to an unconfirmed report.
The train pushed the vehicle about one block, tearing up the rail, reports said.
Additional details were not immediately available.
This is a developing news story.
