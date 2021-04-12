Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Family Members Stabbed In South Jersey Attack

Jon Craig
Pleasantville police
Pleasantville police Photo Credit: Facebook

A 37-year-old man was arrested after stabbing three family members during a dispute at a home in Pleasantville, authorities said. 

A witness approached Plesantville K9 officer Matthew Laielli in the parking lot of the Pleasantville police department about 5 a.m. on Saturday to report a disturbance on Abbey Lane. Laielli ran to the house and found Maynor M. Moreno-Mejia fleeing from the residence, police said.

All three victims were in the house. One was stabbed in the neck and is in critical but stable condition at a local hospital thanks, according to police . A second person was treated for cuts to his arms and hands while the third had a cut on her upper arm.

Police charged Moreno-Mejia with three counts of aggravated assault with a weapon, obstruction, resisting arrest and a weapons offense. 

He was being held at the Atlantic County Jail.

