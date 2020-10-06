'Family Feud Murder': Pair Arrested In PA After Atlantic City Boy's Killing

A man and woman were in Pennsylvania in connection with Monday's fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Atlantic City, authorities said.

Shaquana Lewis, 35, of Pleasantville and Lewis Johnson, 31, of Newark were charged with murder on Tuesday, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said in a statement.

Tyner said the shooting was connected to an ongoing dispute between the families of the juveniles.

Atlantic City police received a 911 call reporting a victim with multiple gunshot wounds about 1 p.m. on Monday, Tyner said.

When officers arrived at 2009 Blaine Ave., a boy, who police have not identified, was found on the second floor balcony, Tyner said. He was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center's city campus, where he was pronounced dead.

Johnson also was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, Tyner said.

Both defendants were arrested and taken into custody on Tuesday morning in Wilson Borough, Pa., by detectives from the county prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit detectives with help from the Pennsylvania State Police SWAT Team and Wilson Borough Police Department.

Both suspects were arraigned as fugitives, the first step in their extradition back to New Jersey.

"After all the challenges that we are currently confronted with in this country, the lack of value for human life still puzzles me," Tyner said. "I am hopeful that the family of the victim has some measure of comfort knowing that those suspected of causing the death of their loved one are in police custody."

This is a cooperative active investigation by the ACPO Major Crimes Unit and the Atlantic City Police Department. Chief Assistant Prosecutor Seth Levy is handling the case.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.