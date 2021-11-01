Egg Harbor City Man Gets 30 Years State Prison For Murder, Armed Robbery, Prosecutor Says

A 34-year-old man from Egg Harbor City has been sentenced for attempted murder and first-degree robbery, authorities said.

Robert Harrell was sentenced on Friday to 30 years in state prison for attempted murder, according to Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill.

Harrell also was sentenced to a consecutive 20-year sentence for the first-degree robbery charge.

Harrell, who was in possession of a knife, was identified as a suspect in two violent incidents over two days.

On Jan. 1, 2019, he was arrested for a stabbing during a robbery attempt, after a shooting, Shill said.

Harrell was arrested without incident by Atlantic City police in the 3000 block of Pacific Avenue, Shill said.

At 8:39 p.m., patrol officers responded to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, in reference to a stabbing victim.

The victim was driven to the medical center after being stabbed at Georgia and Pacific Avenues.

Harrell also attempted to steal a woman’s purse.

Officers were able to obtain a description of Harrell and his direction of flight and he was arrested by police shortly afterwards at the Econo Lodge.

Harrell was wanted following an investigation into a shooting on Dec. 31, 2018. At 9:07 p.m., patrol officers responded to the Econo Lodge in the 3000 block of Pacific Avenue for a report of a man shot.

The victim was shot multiple times in the face and chest and was transported to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus with serious injuries.

He was later transferred to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where he survived his injuries.

