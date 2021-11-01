Contact Us
Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Return to your home site

Menu

Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Nearby Towns

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Breaking News: Suburban Philly Officer Dies After COVID Related Illness, Department Says
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Egg Harbor City Man Gets 30 Years For Murder, Armed Robbery, Prosecutor Says

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Robert Harrell
Robert Harrell Photo Credit: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office

A 34-year-old man from Egg Harbor City has been sentenced for attempted murder and first-degree robbery, authorities said.

Robert Harrell was sentenced on Friday to 30 years in state prison for attempted murder, according to Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill.

Harrell also was sentenced to a consecutive 20-year sentence for the first-degree robbery charge. 

Harrell, who was in possession of a knife, was identified as a suspect in two violent incidents over two days.

On Jan. 1, 2019, he was arrested for a stabbing during a robbery attempt, after a shooting, Shill said.

Harrell was arrested without incident by Atlantic City police in the 3000 block of Pacific Avenue, Shill said.

At 8:39 p.m., patrol officers responded to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, in reference to a stabbing victim. 

The victim was driven to the medical center after being stabbed at Georgia and Pacific Avenues.

Harrell also attempted to steal a woman’s purse.

Officers were able to obtain a description of Harrell and his direction of flight and he was arrested by police shortly afterwards at the Econo Lodge.

Harrell was wanted following an investigation into a shooting on Dec. 31, 2018. At 9:07 p.m., patrol officers responded to the Econo Lodge in the 3000 block of Pacific Avenue for a report of a man shot. 

The victim was shot multiple times in the face and chest and was transported to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus with serious injuries.

He was later transferred to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where he survived his injuries. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Atlantic Daily Voice!

Serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.