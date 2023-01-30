Dozens Of Roosters Trained To Fight Rescued In Atlantic County

Over 100 birds were rescued from a property in Atlantic County including dozens of roosters trained for fighting, authorities said.

On Thursday, Jan. 26, Sigfredo Perez, 81, of Newtonville, and Queli Merlo, 49, of Hammonton, were both arrested and charged with owning/training live animals for the purpose of fighting offenses, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

These charges stemmed from an investigation of an anonymous tip.

The tip led A.C.P.O.’s Humane Law Enforcement Unit and the New Jersey State Police to a home in Buena that was alleged to have been housing birds used for fighting. A search of the property yielded dozens of roosters trained to fight as well as equipment used to train the roosters to fight, authorities said.

Over 100 other birds were found to be living in unsanitary conditions on the property, they said.The birds are currently under quarantine in accordance with state law pending the outcome of disease testing.

Multiple dead birds in varying stages of decay were also found on the property.

Detectives also seized two dogs, five rabbits, and several cats that were living in unsanitary conditions and in need of medical treatment.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office initiated and led the investigation with assistance from

Anyone with information about this incident or other crimes is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit at 609-909-7666 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office Website at https://www.acpo.org/tips

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.