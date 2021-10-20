Details Released In Deadly Crash On Atlantic City Expressway

A 62-year-old Philadelphia man died when his pickup truck overturned on the Atlantic City Expressway Wednesday afternoon, New Jersey State Police said.

The driver was heading west on Winslow Township in a Ford pickup when he ran off the left side of the road, re-entered the road and then ran off to the right just before 1 p.m. at milepost 33.1, Sgt. Lawrence Peele said.

The vehicle struck the guard rail and overturned, ejecting the driver, Peele said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Identification is pending family notification.

The Expressway was closed for approximately two hours and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.