Contact Us
Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Return to your home site

Menu

Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Nearby Towns

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Details Released In Deadly Crash On Atlantic City Expressway

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

A 62-year-old Philadelphia man died when his pickup truck overturned on the Atlantic City Expressway Wednesday afternoon, New Jersey State Police said.

The driver was heading west on Winslow Township in a Ford pickup when he ran off the left side of the road, re-entered the road and then ran off to the right just before 1 p.m. at milepost 33.1, Sgt. Lawrence Peele said.

The vehicle struck the guard rail and overturned, ejecting the driver, Peele said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Identification is pending family notification.

The Expressway was closed for approximately two hours and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Atlantic Daily Voice!

Serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.