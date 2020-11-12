Couple Arrested In Pennsylvania For Execution-Style Slaying Of Atlantic City Teenager

A man and woman have been indicted in connection with the execution-style shooting of a 17-year-old-in Atlantic City, authorities aid.

Lewis Johnson, 31, of Newark and Shaquana Lewis 35, of Pleasantville, were arrested in June and charged with killing a teenager. He was found with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner.

On Thursday, Johnson was charged with first-degree murder and a weapons charge. Lewis also was charged with first-degree murder as well as first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, Tyner said.

On June 8 about 1 p.m., Atlantic City Police officers received a 9-1-1 call, reporting a victim with multiple gunshot wounds. When officers arrived at 2009 Blaine Ave., a juvenile victim, C.W., was located on the second floor balcony of the residence.

C.W. was transported to Atlanticare Regional Medical Center City Division where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy determined the cause of death as multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death as a homicide.

Both defendants were arrested and taken into custody on Tuesday in Wilson Borough, PA, by ACPO Major Crimes Unit detectives with the assistance of the Pennsylvania State Police SWAT Team and the Wilson Borough Police Department.

It was determined through an investigation that the fatal shooting of C.W. was in connection to an ongoing dispute between the families of the juveniles.

Chief Assistant Prosecutor Seth Levy is handling the case.

