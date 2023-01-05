Centerfolds Assault Suspect Admits Role In South Jersey Attack: Prosecutor

Jamaul Timberlake, 31, of Atlantic City, one of three men accused of assaulting Irving Mayren-Guzman in Pleasantville outside Centerfolds Cabaret last January has pleaded guilty, authorities said.

Mayren-Guzman, 19, was assaulted by three men after being escorted out of the club by bouncers. Timberlake, along with brothers Garnell and John Hands, are shown on video assaulting the teen after an altercation outside the strip club, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Timberlake admitted under oath on Wednesday, Jan. 5, said that he and his two codefendants outnumbered Mayren-Guzman and recklessly caused significant bodily injury to him. After the entry of his guilty plea

Mayren-Guzman was reported missing on Jan. 23, 2022, after last being seen at Centerfolds Cabaret. His body was located Jan. 25, 2022 in the marsh area near the club by a volunteer from a search party.

The cause of Mayren-Guzman’s death was determined to be the result of hypothermia, drowning, and alcohol intoxication.

For the charge of aggravated assault, Timberlake is set to receive four years in New Jersey State Prison when he is sentenced on Feb. 22, the prosecutor said.

His plea and sentence are contingent on both Garnell Hands and John Hands also entering into guilty pleas later this month, the prosecutor said.

