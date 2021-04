A sedan overturned in an Atlantic City intersection Tuesday night.

A witness told Daily Voice the car skid on its roof across the intersection of Baltic and New York Avenue around 9:40 p.m.

Police and fire crews responded to the scene. The male driver -- the vehicle's sole occupant -- refused care, a witness told Daily Voice.

It was not immediately clear how the incident occurred.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.