Body Found In South Jersey, Authorities Say

Jon Craig
Egg Harbor township Police
Egg Harbor township Police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Egg Harbor Township PD

A body was found in Atlantic County on Sunday, authorities said.

The suspicious death occurred about 4 p.m. in Egg Harbor Township, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office. 

Police responded to  Tilton Road where Egg Harbor Township Police found the body of a 45 year-old man from Egg Harbor, authorities said.

The man's name had not been released. An autopsy was planned Tuesday.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8677.

