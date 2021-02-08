Atlantic County Police Seek Hit-Run Driver Who Killed Woman Walking Dog

Police in Atlantic County are searching for the driver who struck and killed a 61-year-old woman walking her dog last week.

Star Wardell was crossing Washington Avenue in Egg Harbor Township when she was struck around 12 a.m. July 28, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

A GoFundMe for Wardell's family said she was walking the dog in front of her house. The campaign had raised more than $2,700 as of Aug. 2.

She lived in Ventnor for 20 years before moving to Egg Harbor Township.

"Star loved spending time with her beautiful family, caring for and sharing her love of animals, and bringing about a positive outlook to every situation," her obituary says.

"Star was not only known for being a great partner, mother, and caretaker but for her kindness, wholesomeness, and uplifting spirit as well."

This investigation is active and ongoing in a cooperative effort by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Crash Investigations Unit and the Egg Harbor Township Police Department.

Anyone with information about this crash or the involved can contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at (609) 909-7873, or the Egg Harbor Township Police Department at (609) 927-5200.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at (609) 652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS).

