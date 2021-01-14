Atlantic County Man Arrested With Loaded Handgun, Ammo, Drugs

A 24-year-old man from South Jersey was arrested on multiple charges after being found with a loaded handgun during a traffic stop, authorities said.

Atlantic City Police Officer Joseph Kelly stopped a vehicle at Virginia and Atlantic avenues shortly before 10 p.m. on Tuesday. During the stop, Kelly arrested a passenger in the vehicle, Elliot Handy of Absecon, police said.

Handy had a backpack that contained a loaded handgun that included a large capacity magazine and a loaded drum magazine and 83 grams of marijuana, according to Lt. Kevin Fair, a police department spokesman.

The driver of the vehicle, Alisia Harrigan, was released with several motor vehicle summons, Fair said.

Handy was charged with multiple weapons and drug arrests including possession of weapon while committing a CDS offense, possession of hollow-point ammunition, possession of a large capacity magazine and possession of a defaced firearm, police said.

Handy was being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with additional information is urged to call the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766. Information also can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

