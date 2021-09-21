Contact Us
Atlantic County Authorities Still Investigating Deadly Shooting 36 Years Later

Nicole Acosta
Authorities are continuing to investigate a 36-year-old killing of an Atlantic County man.
Authorities are continuing to investigate a 36-year-old killing of an Atlantic County man.

Etrul Barnett, 79, was found shot dead in his home in the South Egg Harbor section of Galloway Township on March 14, 1985, Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said.

Investigators are hoping the public will help get them closer to solving the case. 

“Thirty-six years have passed since the fatal shooting of Etrul Barnett and the discovery of his body in his home. Investigators at the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and detectives of the Galloway Township Police Department remain steadfast in the pursuit of justice for Mr. Barnett and his family, as they diligently continue their work to solve this homicide," Shill said.

"I ask the public to contact our office if they have any information that could assist investigators in solving this case."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit at 609-909-7666 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office website.

People can also call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit the Crime Stoppers website

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes in Atlantic County.

